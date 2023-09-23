Turkish wrestler crowned world champion

BELGRADE
Turkish national wrestler Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu has bagged the gold medal in the women's 68-kilogram category at the 2023 World Wrestling Championships held in the Serbian capital Belgrade.

Çavuşoğlu clinched the world champion title by pinning down her opponent, Mongolia's Delgermaa Enkhsaikhan, in the final match.

This victory marked a significant achievement in Çavuşoğlu’s career as it was her first world championship title, following her previous success with two bronze medals at world championships. She also etched her name in history as the first Turkish female wrestler to attain a world championship title after Yasemin Adar Yiğit.

After the final match, Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak congratulated Çavuşoğlu in a phone call.

Çavuşoğlu’s path to glory included victories in earlier rounds. She began by defeating Moldova's Irina Ringaci in the first round and secured a pinfall victory over Mexican wrestler Alejandra Rivera Arriaga in the round of 16. In the quarter-finals, she demonstrated her prowess by defeating Czech wrestler Adela Hanzlickova with a commanding score of 8-0.

Her journey to the final culminated in a semi-final bout against Japan's Ami Ishii, where she secured a win with technical superiority. This victory not only propelled her to the final but also earned her a coveted quota spot for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

