Turkish wrestler Atlı into final of European title

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

AA Photo

Turkish freestyle wrestler Süleyman Atlı advanced on Feb. 14 to the men's finals in the European Championships in Rome.

Atli beat Armenian Mihran Jaburyan 6-3 in the semifinals in the 57 kg category.

He will face Russian Azamat Tuskaev in the final.

The 2020 edition of the European Championships runs through Feb. 16.