Turkish World Cup hero Reçber hospitalised with coronavirus

  • March 30 2020 09:19:33

Turkish World Cup hero Reçber hospitalised with coronavirus

ANKARA - Agence France-Presse
Turkish World Cup hero Reçber hospitalised with coronavirus

REUTERS File Photo

Former Turkish national team and ex-Barcelona goalkeeper Rüştü Reçber is in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, his wife said.

Reçber took on hero status in Turkey as he kept goal at the 2002 World Cup, anchoring his team to the semi-finals and ultimately third place, their greatest ever performance in the tournament.    

The powerfully built and poney-tailed goalkeeper was easily recognisable at the World Cup due to the black, anti-reflection product he smeared beneath his eyes like some NFL players.    

"Rüştü is in hospital with a COVID-19 diagnosis," Isil Reçber said on Instagram.     

"We are in a state of shock after the symptoms developed rapidly while everything was normal. These are critical times and it's very difficult."    

She added that she, as well as their son and daughter, had tested negative for the virus.    

The goalkeeper, now 46, enjoyed a brief spell at Barcelona in 2003 after starring in the World Cup a year earlier when Turkey beat co-hosts South Korea 3-2 in the third-place play-off.    

He also played for Istanbul giants Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş in football-mad Turkey before retiring in 2012.    Last week, Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim said he also tested positive for the virus.  

Turkey has officially recorded 9,217 cases of the new coronavirus while 131 people have died, according to the health minister on March 29.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey reports 1,815 additional coronavirus cases, 23 new deaths

    Turkey reports 1,815 additional coronavirus cases, 23 new deaths

  2. Transport minister removed from post

    Transport minister removed from post

  3. Turkey moves migrants from Greek border amid virus pandemic

    Turkey moves migrants from Greek border amid virus pandemic

  4. Turkish scientists working on COVID-19 vaccine

    Turkish scientists working on COVID-19 vaccine

  5. CHP leader calls for 'stay-at-home' order over virus

    CHP leader calls for 'stay-at-home' order over virus
Recommended
4 Fenerbahçe Beko players, staffers test positive for coronavirus

4 Fenerbahçe Beko players, staffers test positive for coronavirus
Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus
Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim tests positive for coronavirus

Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim tests positive for coronavirus
Fenerbahçe Beko players show signs of virus

Fenerbahçe Beko players show signs of virus
Autistic athlete aims high in upcoming Trisome Games

Autistic athlete aims high in upcoming Trisome Games

Galatasaray, Beşiktaş draw behind closed doors

Galatasaray, Beşiktaş draw behind closed doors
WORLD N Korea says it conducted successful test of multiple rocket launchers

N Korea says it conducted successful test of multiple rocket launchers

North Korea's latest test of super-large multiple rocket launchers a day earlier was a success, state media said on March 30.

ECONOMY G20 trade ministers to hold emergency video conference

G20 trade ministers to hold emergency video conference

Group of 20 trade ministers will hold an emergency video conference on March 30 to discuss cooperation on supply chains, the Nikkei business daily reported.
SPORTS Turkish World Cup hero Reçber hospitalised with coronavirus

Turkish World Cup hero Reçber hospitalised with coronavirus

Former Turkish national team and ex-Barcelona goalkeeper Rüştü Reçber is in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, his wife said.