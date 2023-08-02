Shooting at Swedish consulate in İzmir injures one

A Turkish employee has been seriously wounded in an armed attack at Sweden’s honorary consulate in the western province of İzmir.

According to the governor's office, the attacker was described as "mentally disabled," and the incident occurred at 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 1 in the Konak district.

The attack happened outside the honorary consulate, and the victim, a female secretary working at the diplomatic mission, is in critical condition. Local media claimed that the motive behind the attack may be related to a dispute over the visa application process, with no immediate indication of any political motives.

Turkish authorities apprehended the assailant with the firearm. Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç condemned the attack in a Twitter post, announcing the initiation of a criminal investigation to shed light on the incident.

Sweden's Foreign Ministry said the consulate general is in contact with the honorary consulate in İzmir and local authorities.

The ministry has chosen not to provide further comments regarding security measures to "avoid undermining the effectiveness of those measures in protecting the diplomatic service."

