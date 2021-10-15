Turkish woman named tallest women alive by Guinness

KARABÜK

A Turkish woman from the Black Sea province of Karabük, who is 215.16 centimeters (7 feet, 0.7 inches) tall, has been named the tallest woman alive by Guinness World Records.

Rümeysa Gelgi, who was previously named the tallest (female) teenager alive at the age of 18 in 2014, claimed a second title when she was officially remeasured by Guinness this year.

The previous record-holder was China’s Yao Defen, who stood at 7 feet and 7 inches before she died in 2012 at the age of 40.

Born with Weaver syndrome, a rare condition that causes accelerated growth, Gelgi uses a wheelchair for most of her mobility. But she can use a walker for short periods of time.

“I am, of course, proud. Being the tallest woman made me feel special,” she told the Demirören News Agency on Oct. 14.

“Every disadvantage can be turned into an advantage for yourself, so accept yourself for who you are, be aware of your potential and do your best,” she said.

She also said that her height makes people intrigued when they pass her on the street, but most people are kind and supportive when they meet her for the first time.

One of Gelgi’s hobbies is swimming, and she enjoys meals with her family. Gelgi’s family said they are very proud of the world title she received and even more proud of the awareness she spreads.

It’s fascinating to see that the tallest male, Sultan Kösen, at 251 centimeters, is also from Turkey -- a rare occurrence in Guinness World Records history.

The last time the two holders shared the same nationality was in 2009, when China’s Bao Xi Shun (236.1 cm; 7 ft 8.95 in) and Yao Defen (233.3 cm; 7 ft 7 in) held the tallest male and female records, respectively.

Craig Glenday, the editor in chief of the Guinness World Records, also congratulated Gelgi.

“It’s an honor to welcome Rumeysa back into the record books. Her indomitable spirit and pride at standing out from the crowd is an inspiration,” he said.

“The category of tallest living woman is not one that changes hands very often, so I’m excited to share this news with the world,” he added.