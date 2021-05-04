Turkish woman becomes first ‘champion female chair’

ADIYAMAN

With Dila Gıda Adıyaman 1954 football club winning the championship and qualifying for a higher league, Cevher Erdem has become the first female chairperson ever of a Turkish football club that entered a professional league.

After her club’s promotion to League II, Erdem experienced the pride of owning the title of “champion woman chair” in her football adventure, which started with jersey sponsorship.

Visiting Karbel Karaköprü Belediyespor in the last week of the league, Adıyaman 1954 finished the regular season in the leadership seat even though the team lost 3-1 in the game.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Erdem said that they were happy to reach the championship, which they believed they would as a team.

“We had a tough season at a time when the whole world was going through difficult times. Regardless of the conditions, we never gave up the idea that we will overcome it only by fighting and believing, and indeed, we became the champion,” Erdem said.

Noting that Adıyaman 1954 fans have always supported the team, Erdem said that she dedicated the championship trophy to the people of the southeastern province of Adıyaman.

“Our next goal is to move to a higher league every year, which is always our target. I believe we will achieve this as well,” Erdem added.

Erdem, who is a businesswoman and has been serving as a chairperson since October 2020, said that her relationship with football started with a sponsorship project.

“Football has a charm. I cannot let go of this love. That 90 minutes of love they talk about, my heart had never throbbed with excitement that long until that match was over,” Erdem said, stressing that football was incredibly stressful.

Erdem thanked her football players, technical delegation and fans for their patience, support and determination.