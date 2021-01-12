Turkish watchdog opens WhatsApp probe over new rules

  • January 12 2021 13:58:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish watchdog opens WhatsApp probe over new rules

Turkey’s Personal Data Protection Authority (KVKK) on Jan. 12 launched an investigation into WhatsApp over its new data-sharing rules.

The American messenger application recently forced users to agree to new service and privacy terms that allow sharing of more personal data with Facebook, which owns WhatsApp.

Another Turkish watchdog, the Competition Authority, opened a probe into Facebook and WhatsApp on Monday and suspended the messenger’s new data collection rules in the country.

The KVKK’s investigation will assess the issue in terms of the general provisions of personal data protection legislation, according to information obtained by Anadolu Agency.

The authority’s ex officio probe will focus on issues such as data processing conditions, data transfer abroad, and other basic principles.

The watchdog will follow all due processes and re-evaluate the issue on Feb. 8, according to a statement.

Japan is working to isolate and analyze a new variant of the coronavirus detected in four people who arrived from Brazil, a health ministry official said on Jan. 12.
Six suspects, including employees of Turkey’s Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), were detained over corruption charges, judicial authorities announced on Jan. 12. 
Beşiktaş had a 2-2 draw with Atakaş Hatayspor in a Jan. 10 Turkish Süper Lig match as the Istanbul club's five-match winning streak ended.