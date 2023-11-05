Turkish warplanes strike PKK targets in Iraq's north

ANKARA

Turkish forces carried out a targeted airstrike against 15 PKK locations in northern Iraq, Türkiye's Defense Ministry has confirmed.

The operation, conducted late on Nov. 4, focused on the Hakurk region and resulted in the destruction of numerous targets, including caves, shelters and warehouses used by senior PKK members, according to the ministry's announcement.

The mission aimed to "neutralize terrorist elements responsible for attacks against Turkish security forces from northern Iraq, enhancing border security," the statement read. Turkish military and officials use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or captured.

This airstrike comes in response to a suicide bombing in the capital Ankara on Oct. 1, claimed by the PKK, near the Interior Ministry building. One assailant detonated a bomb, and another was killed in a confrontation with the police during the incident.

Two police officers sustained minor injuries. Following the attack, Türkiye has escalated its military operations against PKK targets in both Iraq and Syria. Nationwide raids have also led to the detention of several individuals suspected of having links to the PKK.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Türkiye's parliament recently approved a presidential memorandum, extending the Turkish army's deployment in Iraq and Syria for an additional two years.

The memorandum received support with 357 votes in favor and 164 votes against. The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and the pro-Kurdish People's Equality and Democracy Party (HEDEP) were among those opposing it.

Meanwhile, another multi-province operation was carried out in the country's east with 18,500 gendarmeries to "dismantle 21 caves and shelters prepared by PKK members for winter sheltering," Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on X, formerly Twitter.

The security forces seized an anti-aircraft gun, eight AK-47 infantry rifles, 26 RPG-7 rocket launcher ammunition, 28 RPG-7 rocket launcher propellant cartridges, two TNT, three M1 infantry rifles, four machine guns, three hand grenades and numerous organizational documents, the minister elaborated.