Turkish village maintains smoke-free air for a decade

YOZGAT
The quaint village of Haydarbeyli in the Central Anatolian province of Yozgat has proudly maintained a smoke-free environment for the past decade, setting a shining example for communities across Türkiye.

 

Home to almost 200 residents, the village has embraced a lifestyle untouched by tobacco smoke. The turning point came in 2015, when President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a national call encouraging citizens to quit smoking.

 

Inspired by the message, Haydarbeyli’s villagers made a joint decision to give up cigarettes, not as individuals but as a community.

 

Since then, smoking has completely disappeared from the village's streets, homes and local gathering spots, such as the village coffeehouse. As a result, residents now enjoy cleaner air, take longer walks and engage in more lively conversations, fostering a healthier and more vibrant community.

 

The transformation is so complete that Haydarbeyli is now colloquially known as the “village where no one smokes.”

 

Abdullah Ceylan, head of the Yozgat branch of the Green Crescent (Yeşilay) — a non-governmental organization dedicated to fighting addiction and promoting healthy living, praised the village’s example.

 

“Their united stand agaşnst harmful substances is a source of pride and a model for the nation. Young and old, everyone acted together. It’s truly inspiring.”

 

Village headman Recep Uğurlu said, “We are proud to be known as a smoke-free village. Guests are often surprised when we show them that there are no cigarette butts on the ground. It’s something we all protect.”

 

For villagers like Hacıgül Karadavut, the change has been personal. Karadavut, who smoked for two decades, credited the community decision with helping him quit, improving both his health and finances.

