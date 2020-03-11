Turkish vice president receives British ambassador

ANKARA

AA Photo

Turkey’s vice president on March 10 received British ambassador in the capital Ankara, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

During the meeting, Fuat Oktay and Dominick Chilcott discussed the recent developments in Syria’s Idlib, and bilateral issues, the agency cited anonymous sources as saying.

The two officials agreed that the U.K., which has been providing aid to Syria through the UN, will help those displaced in northern Syria through Turkish institutions such as Turkey's National Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Turkish Red Crescent.

The officials also exchanged views on ways to boost cooperation and ongoing talks for a free trade agreement between the two countries.