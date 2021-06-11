Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss security, regional issues

  • June 11 2021 08:55:00

Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss security, regional issues

ANKARA
Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss security, regional issues

The Turkish defense minister on June 10 discussed bilateral security and regional issues with his U.S. counterpart over the phone. 

During the conversation, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin had "a positive exchange of views" on regional matters and bilateral defense and security issues before the upcoming NATO Summit, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

A top-level meeting of NATO member states will be held on June 14 in Brussels, Belgium.

Turkey, US, Diplomacy, lloyd austin,

ECONOMY Turkeys industrial output up in April

Turkey's industrial output up in April

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey discovers 20-ton gold reserve worth $1.2 bln: Minister

    Turkey discovers 20-ton gold reserve worth $1.2 bln: Minister

  2. Russians look forward to restarting flights to Turkey

    Russians look forward to restarting flights to Turkey

  3. Factory discharging untreated wastewater into Marmara Sea sparks debate

    Factory discharging untreated wastewater into Marmara Sea sparks debate

  4. Turkish Cyprus should be recognized as independent state: CHP leader

    Turkish Cyprus should be recognized as independent state: CHP leader

  5. World Bank revises Turkey growth forecast upwards

    World Bank revises Turkey growth forecast upwards
Recommended
Macron says talks vital with Erdoğan despite differences

Macron says talks vital with Erdoğan despite differences
FETÖ threatens national security of Turkey, Kyrgyzstan: Erdoğan

FETÖ threatens national security of Turkey, Kyrgyzstan: Erdoğan

Meeting between US, Turkish presidents opportunity for face-to-face diplomacy’

'Meeting between US, Turkish presidents opportunity for face-to-face diplomacy’
Turkey to have positive agenda at scheduled Erdoğan-Biden meeting

Turkey to have positive agenda at scheduled Erdoğan-Biden meeting
Russia, Turkey remain hopeful to restart flights

Russia, Turkey remain hopeful to restart flights
Turkish envoy meets Afghan peace delegates in Doha

Turkish envoy meets Afghan peace delegates in Doha
WORLD India posts record new COVID deaths after data revision

India posts record new COVID deaths after data revision

India on June 10 recorded a global record of more than 6,000 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours after one state dramatically revised upwards its data, stoking suspicions that the country's toll is much higher than reported.

ECONOMY Turkeys industrial output up in April

Turkey's industrial output up in April

Turkey's calendar-adjusted industrial production jumped 66 percent in April compared to the same month of last year, the country’s statistical authority announced on June 11.
SPORTS Turkish manager expects tight match in EURO 2020 opener

Turkish manager expects tight match in EURO 2020 opener

Turkey expects a tough match against Italy in Friday's UEFA EURO 2020 opener in Rome, the Turkish national football team manager said on June 10. 