Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss security, regional issues

ANKARA

The Turkish defense minister on June 10 discussed bilateral security and regional issues with his U.S. counterpart over the phone.

During the conversation, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin had "a positive exchange of views" on regional matters and bilateral defense and security issues before the upcoming NATO Summit, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

A top-level meeting of NATO member states will be held on June 14 in Brussels, Belgium.