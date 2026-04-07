Turkish universities set to launch new agricultural tech programs

ANKARA

Türkiye will introduce new university programs focused on agricultural technologies starting this year, as part of a broader effort to modernize higher education and align it with future workforce needs, according to the head of the country’s higher education body.

Türkiye’s Council of Higher Education (YÖK) President Erol Özvar said that the council has already introduced more than 20 new programs in artificial intelligence and information technologies over the past two years, which have attracted strong interest from students.

Özvar emphasized that the new programs aim to equip students with skills tailored to emerging sectors, especially as agriculture and livestock farming increasingly rely on digital and smart technologies.

“The integration of artificial intelligence and autonomous systems into agriculture is creating demand for a new type of workforce capable of operating these technologies,” he noted.

At the same time, YÖK plans to phase out programs with declining employment prospects, while maintaining accessibility to higher education.

As part of the initiative, the council has signed a protocol with Türkiye's Agricultural Technologies Cluster (TÜME) to establish training and application farms at 10 universities.

These facilities will provide students with practical experience in agriculture and livestock technologies, alongside opportunities to develop entrepreneurial skills.

Özvar added that efforts will also be made to help graduates secure investment for agricultural ventures.