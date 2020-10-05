Turkish TV series on way to Cannes

  • October 05 2020 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Organized in the French town of Cannes, Europe’s biggest TV content expo MIPCOM will gather thousands of sectoral business delegates once again.

The event is expected to be marked by Turkish TV series, which have created a huge sensation with a boom they have made in recent years.

The event, which will take place both digitally and physically between Oct. 9 and 14 due to the pandemic, will also feature popular TV series broadcast on Turkish television Kanal D.

Among the Turkish TV series that will take place in the event, “Hekimoğlu,” “Romance Next Door,” and “New Life” draw attention.

In addition, many productions such as “Ruthless City,” “Love Trap” and “Prince of Passion” will be promoted as part of MIPCOM Online +.

This year’s country of honor will be South Korea at the fair.

Turkish TV series draw great interest in overseas markets and contribute to Turkey’s image and promotion of its products in the countries where they are aired.

According to estimates, the export of Turkish dramas reached $500 million last year.

