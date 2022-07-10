Turkish troops killed nearly 2,000 terrorists in 2022, defense minister says

HAKKARİ
Türkiye has “neutralized” nearly 2,000 terrorists in cross-border terror operations in 2022, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on July 9.

Examining the physical security measures taken along the Syrian border from the air by helicopter, Akar visited the eighth Border Division Command with the Süleyman Shah Tomb and Respect Police Station. Akar later visited the military base in Dağlıca district of southeastern Hakkari province along the Turkish-Iraqi border. He also held a video conference with commanders of Turkish troops actively involved in anti-terror operations within Türkiye and in northern Iraq and northern Syria.

Addressing the troops, the minister underlined that Türkiye’s fight against terror will continue until its borders are completely secured.

Turkish military has “neutralized” over 35,000 terrorists since July 2015, including 1,999 in 2022, among them 277 during the ongoing Operation Claw-Lock in northern Iraq, he stated.

He drew attention to a rising trend in terrorist attacks and particularly pointed to Manbij and Tal Rifat in northern Syria as major sources of YPG/PKK terrorism.

“No one should doubt that we will do whatever is necessary to eliminate terrorist threats stemming from these areas,” Kara said.

He stressed that the Turkish military remains resolute and capable of neutralizing any threats to the nation and said the country expects its allies to show solidarity in this.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April against the PKK targets in Iraq’s northern Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

