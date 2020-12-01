Turkish Treasury to repay over $14.3 bln in Dec-Feb

  • December 01 2020 09:19:13

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's Treasury will repay 111.9 billion Turkish liras (some $14.3 billion) of debt in the period from December to February, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Nov. 30. 

Over the next three months, the Treasury will repay 14.2 billion Turkish liras (some $1.82 billion) in external debt, of which 7.3 billion Turkish liras ($940 million) will be interest payments.

For the next three months, 97.6 billion Turkish liras ($12.5 billion) of domestic debt redemption is also projected – with around 30.3 billion Turkish liras ($3.88 billion) of this amount in interest payments, while the rest is principal payment.

According to the ministry's borrowing strategy, the Treasury will borrow 94.9 billion Turkish liras ($12.2 billion) from domestic markets in the next three months, while there will be 17.6 billion Turkish liras ($2.26 billion) of external borrowing just in December.

The Treasury has projected to hold 18 bond auctions and direct sale of lease certificates – with no planned external borrowing – from December to February.

