Turkish Treasury to repay $13.5 bln debt in June-August

  • June 01 2021 08:57:00

ANKARA
The Turkish Treasury will repay debts worth 114.3 billion Turkish liras (some $13.45 billion) in the June-August period, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on May 31. 

The Treasury will repay 19.5 billion Turkish liras ($2.3 billion) in external debts, including 8.5 billion Turkish liras ($1 billion) in interest payments.

For the next three months, 94.8 billion Turkish liras ($11.17 billion) of domestic debt redemption is also projected - with around 32.7 billion Turkish liras ($3.85 billion) of this amount in interest payments, while the rest in principal payment.

According to the ministry's borrowing strategy, the Treasury will borrow 96 billion Turkish liras ($11.3 billion) from domestic markets in the next three months.

The Treasury projects to hold 22 bond auctions and direct sale of lease certificates - no planned external borrowing - in the summer period.

