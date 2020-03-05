Turkish treasury issues gold bonds, certificates

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's Treasury and Finance Ministry issued gold bonds and certificates for 25.7 kilograms (about 56.6 pounds) of the precious metal on March 4.

The ministry collected 18,172 kg of gold of 995/1000 purity for bonds and 7,552 kg for lease certificates, it announced in an online statement.

A 0.50 percent semi-annual coupon/lease rate will apply to the bonds and certificates, which will be settled on March 6 and mature on March 5, 2021.

The treasury issued the certificates in return for gold bars weighing a minimum of one kilogram.