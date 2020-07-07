Turkish Treasury borrows nearly $1.2 bln through auctions

  • July 07 2020 08:14:11

Turkish Treasury borrows nearly $1.2 bln through auctions

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish Treasury borrows nearly $1.2 bln through auctions

The Turkish Treasury borrowed nearly 8.1 billion Turkish liras ($1.18 billion) from domestic markets on July 6.

Some 3.3 billion Turkish liras ($481 million) in two-year fixed coupon bond (re-opened, semiannually) were up for auction that will be settled on Wednesday, and mature on May 4 in 2022, the Treasury and Finance Ministry said.

The total tender for the treasury bills hit 7.3 billion Turkish liras ($1.06 billion) with a 45.9% accepted/tendered rate.

The Treasury said the term rate of 665-day treasury bill was 4.75%, while the annual simple and compound interest rates were 9.50% and 9.72%, respectively.

In the second auction, the Treasury issued seven-year Floating Rate Note bonds – semiannually, re-open – totaling 4.7 billion Turkish liras ($685 million).

The government bonds will be settled on Wednesday with a maturity date of May 5, 2027.

According to the ministry, the total tender in the second auction amounted to 7.8 billion Turkish liras ($1.13billion), with a 60.6% accepted/tendered rate.

The term rate of 2,492-day government bonds was accepted at 4.96%, while the annual simple and compound interest rates were 9.93% and 10.17%, respectively.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to retaliate if EU imposes new sanctions

    Turkey to retaliate if EU imposes new sanctions

  2. Holiday in Turkey may be possible soon, says German official

    Holiday in Turkey may be possible soon, says German official

  3. Insecticides do not affect mosquitoes in Istanbul: Expert

    Insecticides do not affect mosquitoes in Istanbul: Expert

  4. COVID-19 cases rise in Istanbul, Ankara: Minister

    COVID-19 cases rise in Istanbul, Ankara: Minister

  5. What’s next? Withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention?

    What’s next? Withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention?
Recommended
Russia asks mining giant to pay $2 bln for Arctic spill

Russia asks mining giant to pay $2 bln for Arctic spill
Turkish protective clothing, mask exports hit $573 mln

Turkish protective clothing, mask exports hit $573 mln
Duke, Dominion cancel contested Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Duke, Dominion cancel contested Atlantic Coast Pipeline
Eurozone retail trade volume up in May

Eurozone retail trade volume up in May
Borsa Istanbul bans short selling for 6 intl investors

Borsa Istanbul bans short selling for 6 int'l investors
‘Leave politics aside, let’s focus on trade,’ minister calls on EU

‘Leave politics aside, let’s focus on trade,’ minister calls on EU
WORLD Beijing reports zero virus cases for first time since new outbreak

Beijing reports zero virus cases for first time since new outbreak

Beijing on July 7 reported zero new coronavirus cases for the first time since the emergence of a cluster in the Chinese capital in June that prompted fears of a domestic second wave.
ECONOMY Russia asks mining giant to pay $2 bln for Arctic spill

Russia asks mining giant to pay $2 bln for Arctic spill

Russia’s state environmental watchdog said on July 6 that metals giant Norilsk Nickel should pay an unprecedented $2 billion in damages over a huge Arctic fuel spill.
SPORTS Kayserispor stun Beşiktaş in Turkish Süper Lig

Kayserispor stun Beşiktaş in Turkish Süper Lig

Hes Kablo Kayserispor defeated Beşiktaş 3-1 in July 6's Turkish Süper Lig match to exit the relegation zone.