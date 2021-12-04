Turkish travelers denied entry to Italy due to virus restrictions

  • December 04 2021 07:00:00

Turkish travelers denied entry to Italy due to virus restrictions

ROME
Turkish travelers denied entry to Italy due to virus restrictions

Italy has denied entry to three Turkish citizens due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions.

The Turkish nationals, who traveled from Istanbul to Rome, on Dec. 2 were briefly detained at the airport and eventually sent back to Turkey later in the day.

“I arrived in Rome with two friends. Italian authorities told us that they would not allow people coming from Turkey to enter the country because of the coronavirus. We were not aware of that [restriction],” said Tahir Sarıkaya, a presenter on Turkish private broadcaster Beyaz TV.

He added that they were not warned or informed about the travel restrictions in Italy when they purchased the plane tickets. “One of my friends is also a national of an EU member state. He was also denied entry. They told him he should either go under quarantine for 10 days or go back to Turkey. Russian travelers who were on the same flight with us from Istanbul were also not allowed to enter Italy,” Sarıkaya said.

The Italian authorities reimbursed them for the tickets, he added.

According to the list Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB) prepared as of Dec. 1 for travel requirements, Italy is denying entry to passengers traveling from Turkey for touristic purposes.

This restriction is expected to remain in place until Dec. 15.

However, Turkish tourists still can travel to several European countries, including Denmark, Finland, France, Hungary, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden.

Yet, people from the tourism industry are warning that travelers need to check entry requirements as such requirements can change very quickly.

covid, ban,

TURKEY Turkey to ensure stability in prices soon: Erdoğan

Turkey to ensure stability in prices soon: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

    Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

  2. Turkey to ensure stability in prices soon: Erdoğan

    Turkey to ensure stability in prices soon: Erdoğan

  3. Turkish travelers denied entry to Italy due to virus restrictions

    Turkish travelers denied entry to Italy due to virus restrictions

  4. Antalya welcomes 9 million holidaymakers

    Antalya welcomes 9 million holidaymakers

  5. Minimum wage talks kick off in Ankara

    Minimum wage talks kick off in Ankara
Recommended
Turkey to ensure stability in prices soon: Erdoğan

Turkey to ensure stability in prices soon: Erdoğan
Erdoğan, Putin discuss bilateral relations over phone

Erdoğan, Putin discuss bilateral relations over phone

Hike in pet food prices concerning animal lovers

Hike in pet food prices concerning animal lovers
Minister renews calls for getting jabbed, following rules

Minister renews calls for getting jabbed, following rules
EU provides additional funds for refugees in Turkey

EU provides additional funds for refugees in Turkey
Turkey rejects Syria’s statement targeting its territorial integrity

Turkey rejects Syria’s statement targeting its territorial integrity
WORLD Baldwin: ’Someone is responsible’ for shooting, but ’not me’

Baldwin: ’Someone is responsible’ for shooting, but ’not me’

Alec Baldwin said he feels incredible sadness and regret over the shooting that killed a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set, but not guilt.
ECONOMY Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

Two settlements in Turkey have been included in the U.N.’s Best Tourism Villages list, the U.N. World Tourism Organizations (UNWTO) have said.

SPORTS Trabzonspor flying high in Süper Lig as rivals fumble

Trabzonspor flying high in Süper Lig as rivals fumble

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor extended its points difference with the closest rival to 10 points after Week 14 games, bolstering its fans’ hopes that the 28-year longing for the league trophy will be over this season.