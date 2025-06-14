Turkish FM: Advancing nuclear negogiations with Iran key to defusing crisis

ANKARA

Advancing the negotiations process started by U.S. President Donald Trump on Iran's nuclear program is the "only way" to resolve the conflict, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday as he chaired a high-level meeting following Israel's attacks on Iranian nuclear and military sites, which are said to have continued throughout the day.

"Diplomacy is the only alternative to war," Fidan said on X, after his meeting with Turkish officials, including the defense minister, head of intelligence and chief of general staff.

"We must not allow the growing tension in our region to divert attention from the genocide taking place in Gaza," he added.

A sixth round of indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran, mediated by Oman, was scheduled for Sunday. It was not immediately clear if the talks meant for a new deal will proceed after Israeli strikes.

Trump says Iran should not be able to build a nuclear bomb, and has indicated it "may have another opportunity" to strike a nuclear agreement with the U.S..

Fidan said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been "closely" monitoring the developments from the beginning and is being kept informed.

He said relevant institutions are taking all necessary measures in line with the president's directives, "based on possible scenarios that concern our country."

"Since the onset of these developments, we have been in close contact with many countries, including Iran, Iraq, Jordan, and the United States," he added.

Israel, which has caused human tragedy in Gaza, destabilized Lebanon, invaded Syria and is now targeting Iran, must immediately abandon its strategy of destabilizing the region, the Turkish diplomat said.

Fidan discusses Israel's attack on Iran with Iraqi, Jordanian counterparts

Fidan also discussed Israel's attacks on Iran with his Iraqi and Jordanian counterparts, Turkish diplomatic sources said.Fidan held phone call with Fuad Hussein and Ayman Safadi.

Israel launched a massive attack early Friday, deploying around 200 aircraft to target Iran's nuclear and military facilities. The strikes killed senior Iranian military officials as well as nuclear scientists. The attacks continued later in the day, according to Iranian media.

Iran has vowed "severe punishment" and called for an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council.

