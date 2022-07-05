Turkish telescope’s photos to be clearer than Hubble’s: Minister

Türkiye will achieve more clear photos of space with a local telescope, which is still in construction in the eastern province of Erzurum, than the Hubble Telescope, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank has said.

“We are building Europe’s biggest telescope in Erzurum’s Karakaya Hills,” Varank said on July 3 in a sky observation event in the eastern province of Van.

“When we said this, some laughed [at us]. You say, ‘Hubble takes good shots.’ I say, we will get higher-resolution photos from our telescope than Hubble,” he added.

Varank alleged that the space center in Erzurum will be one of the world’s leading space observation centers.

The event in Van was the second of its kind after the sky observation festival in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır.

The third festival will be held in Erzurum.

