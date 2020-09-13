Turkish teenager Kapı joins France's Lille

  September 13 2020

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
French football side Lille announced on Sept. 12 that Turkish midfielder Mustafa Kapı has joined the club.

“#Turkey calling Mustafa Kapı is cleared for landing at #LOSC #Hoşgeldiniz," Lille said on Twitter.

Kapı is a “young and extremely promising player” of his generation, the French club said in a statement.

The 18-year-old who began his football career in Turkey's Denizlispor Youth team was transferred to Galatasaray in 2014.

Kapı scored three goals in 37 games for Galatasaray.

With the Lions, he won two Turkish Super Lig titles, one Turkish Cup and one Turkish Super Cup.

Kapı became the fourth Turkish player to play for in Lille with Zeki Çelik, Yusuf Yazıcı and Burak Yılmaz.

