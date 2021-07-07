Turkish swimmer wins historic gold at world championships

  • July 07 2021 09:04:00

Turkish swimmer wins historic gold at world championships

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish swimmer wins historic gold at world championships

Turkish swimmer Derin Toparlak made history by bagging the gold medal in the men's 1,500 meters from the CMAS Finswimming Senior World Championships.

Toparlak became the world champion with a time of 12.38.27 in the men's 1,500 meters in the event, which started on July 5 in Tomsk, Russia, said a Turkish Underwater Sports Federation (TSSF) statement.

Toparlak’s gold is historic, as he is the first Turkish athlete to win the world championship in adult finswimming.

Sandor Pazmanyi of Hungary won the silver medal with a time of 12.43.71, while Russian Iakov Stryukov took the bronze with 12.45.31.

Toparlak, 24, won one gold and one silver medal at the 2019 Fin Swimming Senior European Championships in Greece.

He won the silver at the CMAS Free Diving Pool European Championship held in Istanbul the same year.

A total of 29 countries took part in the 2021 CMAS Finswimming Senior World Championships.

Turkey,

TURKEY Court releases ex-HDP MP Gergerlioğlu

Court releases ex-HDP MP Gergerlioğlu
MOST POPULAR

  1. Family tours Turkey in caravan

    Family tours Turkey in caravan

  2. Local tourists flock Aegean coasts as curfews end

    Local tourists flock Aegean coasts as curfews end

  3. Health minister calls on authorities to ramp up vaccination drive

    Health minister calls on authorities to ramp up vaccination drive

  4. Turkish, US defense ministers to discuss Kabul airport plan

    Turkish, US defense ministers to discuss Kabul airport plan

  5. MHP leader criticizes Constitutional Court’s decision on ex-HDP MP

    MHP leader criticizes Constitutional Court’s decision on ex-HDP MP
Recommended
Traditional oil wrestling festival to kick off this weekend

Traditional oil wrestling festival to kick off this weekend
Beşiktaş signs Turkish midfielder Salih Uçan

Beşiktaş signs Turkish midfielder Salih Uçan
Razgatlıoğlu wins opening race of World Superbike’s UK round

Razgatlıoğlu wins opening race of World Superbike’s UK round
COVID tests mandatory in ring at Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling tournament

COVID tests mandatory in ring at Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling tournament

Fenerbahçe unveils statue of legendary footballer

Fenerbahçe unveils statue of legendary footballer

Ali Koç re-elected as Fenerbahçe president

Ali Koç re-elected as Fenerbahçe president
WORLD Australia’s largest city Sydney locks down for third week

Australia’s largest city Sydney locks down for third week

Sydney’s two-week lockdown has been extended for another week due to the vulnerability of an Australian population largely unvaccinated against COVID-19, officials said on July 7.

ECONOMY Turkeys mining sector exports surge 52 pct in January-June

Turkey's mining sector exports surge 52 pct in January-June

Turkish mining sector exports reached $2.81 billion in the first six months of 2021, jumping 52 percent year-on-year, a sector group said on July 6.

SPORTS Turkish swimmer wins historic gold at world championships

Turkish swimmer wins historic gold at world championships

Turkish swimmer Derin Toparlak made history by bagging the gold medal in the men's 1,500 meters from the CMAS Finswimming Senior World Championships.