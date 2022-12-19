Turkish student killed in armed attack in Paris

PARIS

A 19-year-old Turkish student was shot in the head on the way home from his university in Paris on Dec. 15.

Akın Genç from the northern province of Trabzon, who studied architecture in Paris, was shot in the head by an unidentified person while walking home in the Aulnay-sous-Bois, a suburb in Paris.

Genç, who was severely injured in the armed attack, lost his life in a hospital where he was taken for treatment.

The French police started an investigation regarding the death of the young student and the underlying reason behind the armed attack, while his body will be brought to Trabzon for burial after the autopsy.

“As Genç was walking home, a person whose identity has not yet been determined came from behind him and shot him in the head at point-blank range,” stated Bülent Cumur, the head of an association established by people from Trabzon residing in Paris.

“When the ambulances arrived in the neighborhood, his father, Asım Genç, wondered why his son had not yet come home and looked out the window toward the street. When he went near the ambulances,

he saw his son lying on the ground covered in blood,” Cumur explained.

“We are deeply sorry for the loss. My condolences to his family,” Cumur stated.