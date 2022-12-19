Turkish student killed in armed attack in Paris

Turkish student killed in armed attack in Paris

PARIS
Turkish student killed in armed attack in Paris

A 19-year-old Turkish student was shot in the head on the way home from his university in Paris on Dec. 15.

Akın Genç from the northern province of Trabzon, who studied architecture in Paris, was shot in the head by an unidentified person while walking home in the Aulnay-sous-Bois, a suburb in Paris.

Genç, who was severely injured in the armed attack, lost his life in a hospital where he was taken for treatment.

The French police started an investigation regarding the death of the young student and the underlying reason behind the armed attack, while his body will be brought to Trabzon for burial after the autopsy.

“As Genç was walking home, a person whose identity has not yet been determined came from behind him and shot him in the head at point-blank range,” stated Bülent Cumur, the head of an association established by people from Trabzon residing in Paris.

“When the ambulances arrived in the neighborhood, his father, Asım Genç, wondered why his son had not yet come home and looked out the window toward the street. When he went near the ambulances,
he saw his son lying on the ground covered in blood,” Cumur explained.

“We are deeply sorry for the loss. My condolences to his family,” Cumur stated.

killed,

WORLD Dozens Thai sailors missing after vessel sinks: Navy

Dozens Thai sailors missing after vessel sinks: Navy
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

    Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

  2. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
Erdoğan attends FIFA World Cup 2022 Closing Ceremony

Erdoğan attends FIFA World Cup 2022 Closing Ceremony
Young man earns money as nomad

Young man earns money as nomad
Ministry introduces new measures against water pollution

Ministry introduces new measures against water pollution
Ministry to increase drug production amid shortage

Ministry to increase drug production amid shortage
Relatives detained as 6-year girl dies of ‘squalidity’

Relatives detained as 6-year girl dies of ‘squalidity’
Fugitive suspect in Turkish academic’s murder brought to country

Fugitive suspect in Turkish academic’s murder brought to country
WORLD Dozens Thai sailors missing after vessel sinks: Navy

Dozens Thai sailors missing after vessel sinks: Navy

At least 31 Thai Navy sailors were missing on Monday after their vessel sank off the southeastern coast of Thailand, a naval spokesperson said.

ECONOMY EU, Azerbaijan launch Black Sea electricity link

EU, Azerbaijan launch Black Sea electricity link

Azerbaijan agreed Saturday to supply the European Union with electricity via a subsea cable, inking a deal in Bucharest as the bloc diversifies energy supply away from Russia following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

SPORTS ‘Break Point,’ Netflix’s ‘Drive’ for tennis, debuts Jan. 13

‘Break Point,’ Netflix’s ‘Drive’ for tennis, debuts Jan. 13

A Netflix docuseries about Professional tennis called “Break Point,” think of it as that sport’s answer to the popular “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” will debut on Jan. 13, three