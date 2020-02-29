Turkish strikes kill 48 pro-regime troops: Monitor

  • February 29 2020 12:16:00

Turkish strikes kill 48 pro-regime troops: Monitor

ANKARA
Turkish strikes kill 48 pro-regime troops: Monitor

AA Photo

Turkish ground and air strikes on Syrian regime forces and their allies in northwest Syria's Idlib have killed 48 pro-Damascus soldiers in the past 24 hours, the Syrian Observatory, a war monitor, reported on Feb. 29.

It said that the Syrian regime and Russian warplanes continued air strikes on Feb. 29 on the strategic eastern Idlib city of Saraqeb, a focal point of intensified fighting in recent days between Turkish-backed rebels and Damascus.

Meanwhile, Turkey's Defense Ministry on Feb. 28 confirmed that 56 pro-regime elements have been "neutralized" in Idlib.

The ministry said in a tweet that the Turkish forces destroyed eight regime's tanks, four armored vehicles, five howitzers, and two rocket launchers.

A Turkish soldier was killed and two others were wounded in Idlib, during attacks by the Syrian regime, the ministry said in a separate tweet. 

The ministry said on Twitter that the Syrian regime forces were being targeted in the region, where Turkey has sent thousands of troops and military hardware to support rebels fighting against the Syrian army.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan says he asked Putin to step aside in Syria

    Erdoğan says he asked Putin to step aside in Syria

  2. Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

    Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

  3. Turkey, Russia agree to reduce tensions in Idlib as migrants push west

    Turkey, Russia agree to reduce tensions in Idlib as migrants push west

  4. Turkey grants visa exemptions to four EU nations, Norway

    Turkey grants visa exemptions to four EU nations, Norway

  5. The worst scenario is happening in Idlib

    The worst scenario is happening in Idlib
Recommended
Turkish official briefs US envoy on situation in Idlib

Turkish official briefs US envoy on situation in Idlib
Turkish jets neutralize 6 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

Turkish jets neutralize 6 PKK terrorists in N Iraq
Ankara hails UK move to add PKK aliases in terror list

Ankara hails UK move to add PKK aliases in terror list
Elazığ quake victims move to container city

Elazığ quake victims move to 'container city'
More than 200 historical artifacts seized in northwest Turkey

More than 200 historical artifacts seized in northwest Turkey
FM Çavuşoğlu discuss Idlib with European counterparts

FM Çavuşoğlu discuss Idlib with European counterparts
WORLD Iran calls on people to stay at home as death toll rises to 43

Iran calls on people to stay at home as death toll rises to 43

Deaths in Iran from coronavirus have hit 43, the highest number outside China, and the total number of infected people has risen to 593, an Iranian health official said on Feb. 29.
ECONOMY More confidence in Turkeys economic recovery: Fitch

More confidence in Turkey's economic recovery: Fitch

Fitch Ratings has greater confidence that Turkey’s economic growth is recovering in the near term, according to the ratings service’s Douglas Winslow.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe snaps two-game losing streak in EuroLeague

Fenerbahçe snaps two-game losing streak in EuroLeague

Fenerbahçe Beko ended a two-game skid on Feb. 28 by defeating Valencia Basket from Spain in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.