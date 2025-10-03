Turkish state petroleum company to operate 2 oil fields in Kazakhstan

ASTANA
Türkiye is preparing to sign a new contract to operate two new oil fields with Kazakhstan, the CEO of Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) has announced.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency in the capital Astana as part of Kazakhstan Energy Week 2025, Ahmet Türkoğlu said Kazakhstan plays a special role in the global oil and natural gas sector.

He stressed they recently signed a cooperation agreement with KazMunayGaz, the Kazakh national oil company.

Stating that they are exploring new fields in Kazakhstan under the agreement, Türkoğlu said: “We are here to further our cooperation in this area and to make new agreements. We are preparing to sign a new contract for two fields in Kazakhstan."

He also pointed out that Kazakhstan has begun using the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Oil Pipeline, which is important for Türkiye and the surrounding countries.

"That pipeline will also be important for us when we enter new fields here," he added.

36 Turkish activists from Sumud Flotilla set to return home today: Foreign Ministry
