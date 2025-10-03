Turkish state petroleum company to operate 2 oil fields in Kazakhstan

ASTANA

Türkiye is preparing to sign a new contract to operate two new oil fields with Kazakhstan, the CEO of Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) has announced.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency in the capital Astana as part of Kazakhstan Energy Week 2025, Ahmet Türkoğlu said Kazakhstan plays a special role in the global oil and natural gas sector.

He stressed they recently signed a cooperation agreement with KazMunayGaz, the Kazakh national oil company.

Stating that they are exploring new fields in Kazakhstan under the agreement, Türkoğlu said: “We are here to further our cooperation in this area and to make new agreements. We are preparing to sign a new contract for two fields in Kazakhstan."

He also pointed out that Kazakhstan has begun using the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Oil Pipeline, which is important for Türkiye and the surrounding countries.

"That pipeline will also be important for us when we enter new fields here," he added.