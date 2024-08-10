Turkish startups to meet with investors in London next month

Turkish startups to meet with investors in London next month

ISTANBUL
Turkish startups to meet with investors in London next month

İTÜ ARI Teknokent has announced it is taking the Big Bang Startup Challenge event, which showcases Türkiye’s top startups and facilitates their meetings with investors, to the global stage.

The first of these events, Big Bang London Demo Day, will take place in London on Sept. 26, Teknokent said in a statement.

“At this event, 15 technology startups will have the opportunity to meet with more than 60 investors in person and over 1,000 global investors online,” it added.

Big Bang London Demo Day will be held in the Canary Wharf district, one of London's business hubs.

“Since 2012, we have introduced technology entrepreneurs to investors, the press, and the public through the Big Bang Startup Challenge, connecting them with billions in resources,” said Professor Attila Dikbaş, general manager of İTÜ ARI Teknokent.

As part of the globalization strategies and activities initiated by İTÜ ARI Teknokent in 2024, they will organize Demo Days in global markets, he said, noting that their first global demo day will take place in London.

The startups, seeking investments ranging from 250,000 pounds to 2 million pounds, will undergo an investment readiness boot camp on Sept. 1-20, according to Dikbaş.

“On Sept. 26, at Big Bang London Demo Day, they will be connected with a highly effective and active network. I believe that the Innogate international programs run by İTÜ ARI Teknokent will serve as a gateway to global innovation for all of Türkiye, starting from Istanbul,” he said.

start ups, Investors,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, French authorities reach preliminary deal over school row

Turkish, French authorities reach preliminary deal over school row

LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, French authorities reach preliminary deal over school row

    Turkish, French authorities reach preliminary deal over school row

  2. Turkish engineer arrested over retaining classified papers in Pentagon

    Turkish engineer arrested over retaining classified papers in Pentagon

  3. Türkiye-hosted talks paved way for major prisoner swap: Sources

    Türkiye-hosted talks paved way for major prisoner swap: Sources

  4. Iran president presents cabinet to parliament for approval

    Iran president presents cabinet to parliament for approval

  5. Youth prioritize economic concerns, AKP survey reveals

    Youth prioritize economic concerns, AKP survey reveals
Recommended
Turkish Airlines carries 49 million passengers in 7 months

Turkish Airlines carries 49 million passengers in 7 months
Türkiye inaugurates Çukurova International Airport

Türkiye inaugurates Çukurova International Airport

Installed solar capacity exceeds 16,000 MW

Installed solar capacity exceeds 16,000 MW
Ministry working to turn Cappadocia into major wedding destination

Ministry working to turn Cappadocia into major wedding destination
Activists turn up heat on Citi over polluting investments

Activists turn up heat on Citi over polluting investments
India’s market regulator chief rejects bias in Adani probe

India’s market regulator chief rejects bias in Adani probe
Inflation still uncomfortably high, says Fed official

Inflation still 'uncomfortably' high, says Fed official
WORLD Iran president presents cabinet to parliament for approval

Iran president presents cabinet to parliament for approval

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian presented his cabinet to parliament on Sunday, notably including a woman and a Western-friendly diplomat as the country's foreign minister.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines carries 49 million passengers in 7 months

Turkish Airlines carries 49 million passengers in 7 months

The number of passengers Turkish Airlines carried increased by 3.5 percent year-on-year in January-July to 48.94 million.

SPORTS Turkish boxer claims Olympic silver

Turkish boxer claims Olympic silver

Hatice Akbaş of Türkiye lost 5-0 to China’s Chang Yuan in the women’s 54kg weight class of boxing at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 8, settling for the silver medal.
﻿