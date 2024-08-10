Turkish startups to meet with investors in London next month

ISTANBUL

İTÜ ARI Teknokent has announced it is taking the Big Bang Startup Challenge event, which showcases Türkiye’s top startups and facilitates their meetings with investors, to the global stage.

The first of these events, Big Bang London Demo Day, will take place in London on Sept. 26, Teknokent said in a statement.

“At this event, 15 technology startups will have the opportunity to meet with more than 60 investors in person and over 1,000 global investors online,” it added.

Big Bang London Demo Day will be held in the Canary Wharf district, one of London's business hubs.

“Since 2012, we have introduced technology entrepreneurs to investors, the press, and the public through the Big Bang Startup Challenge, connecting them with billions in resources,” said Professor Attila Dikbaş, general manager of İTÜ ARI Teknokent.

As part of the globalization strategies and activities initiated by İTÜ ARI Teknokent in 2024, they will organize Demo Days in global markets, he said, noting that their first global demo day will take place in London.

The startups, seeking investments ranging from 250,000 pounds to 2 million pounds, will undergo an investment readiness boot camp on Sept. 1-20, according to Dikbaş.

“On Sept. 26, at Big Bang London Demo Day, they will be connected with a highly effective and active network. I believe that the Innogate international programs run by İTÜ ARI Teknokent will serve as a gateway to global innovation for all of Türkiye, starting from Istanbul,” he said.