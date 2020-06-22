Turkish soldier succumbs to wounds

  • June 22 2020 08:50:11

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
A Turkish soldier was killed in a clash with terrorists in a cross-border anti-terror operation in northern Iraq, according to
the Turkish National Defense Ministry on June 20. 

In a written statement, the ministry said that the soldier was injured during Operation Claw-Tiger, and he succumbed to wounds at a hospital.

Two terrorists were also “neutralized” during the operation, while their weapons were also destroyed, the ministry said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The ministry conveyed condolences to the Turkish nation over the death of the soldier.

Turkey's Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were launched earlier this week against the PKK and other terrorist groups in the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

