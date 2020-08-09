Turkish soldier killed in Northern Iraq operation

  • August 09 2020 09:24:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
A Turkish soldier was killed in a clash with terrorists in a cross-border anti-terror operation on Aug. 8 in northern Iraq, according to the Defense Ministry.

The ministry said three soldiers were injured during Operation Claw-Tiger and one died at a hospital from wounds sustained.

Five terrorists were “neutralized” during the operation, while their weapons were destroyed, the ministry said.

Turkish authorities use "neutralized" to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The ministry conveyed condolences to the Turkish nation for the martyrdom of the soldier.

Turkey's operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were launched in June to ensure the safety of Turks and borders by neutralizing the threat of the PKK, and other terrorist groups, who often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border attacks.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

