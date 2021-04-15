Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

A Turkish soldier was killed in a rocket attack in northern Iraq, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on April 14.

The ministry said on Twitter that three rockets landed in the Gedu military base area. One of them hit the base and the others hit a village, it added.

A soldier was killed and a child living in the village was wounded in the attack, it said.

An armed unmanned aerial vehicle was assigned to the region after the attack and the necessary measures were taken immediately, it added.

The ministry extended its condolences to the family of the soldier and wished the child a quick recovery.

“We wish God's mercy to our heroic martyr, our condolences and patience to his precious family and Turkish Armed Forces, and urgent healing to our injured child.”

Turkish foreign minister speaks by phone with KRG premier

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a phone conversation Wednesday with Masrour Barzani, the prime minister of Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).

During the call, Barzani informed Çavuşoğlu about the explosives-laden drone attack on Erbil airport and rocket attack on a military compound in northern Iraq’s Bashiqa region earlier in the day and extended his condolences, according to diplomatic sources.