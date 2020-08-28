Turkish soldier killed in eastern Turkey

  • August 28 2020 09:42:43

ERZURUM-Anadolu Agency
A Turkish soldier was fatally wounded during an anti-terror operation in eastern Turkey, a security source said late on Aug. 27.   

Specialized Sergeant Çetin Ak was struck by shrapnel during the destruction of materials found in a cave in Ağri province. 

He was brought to a local hospital and then transferred to a hospital in Erzurum province, where he succumbed to his wounds, said the source, who asked not to be identified due to restrictions on speaking to the media. 

Operation Yıldırım-3 was launched on Aug. 25 in Agri province to neutralize PKK terrorists in the region. 

The PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union - has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years and has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.

More than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children, have been killed since July 2015, when the group resumed its armed campaign against the country.  

