Turkish shipyard behind Bond’s Skyfall yacht unveils billion-lira masterpiece

MUĞLA

A Turkish shipyard that once crafted a yacht for the James Bond film “Skyfall” has launched a new luxury vessel worth nearly 1 billion Turkish Liras.

Bodrum-based Oğuz Marine Shipyard introduced its latest creation, the 50.5-meter Oğuz Khan, a sailing yacht valued between 20 million euros and 30 million euros (around $25 million-$35 million) and completed after seven years of meticulous construction.

The project, financed through the sale of four earlier yachts, showcases advanced performance and lavish design. Onboard amenities include a Turkish bath, steam room, spa facilities, jacuzzı, piano lounge, games area, deck pool, private beach club and a kitchen system with elevator access.

The yacht’s technical build enables it to cross both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, designed to compete with the highest global standards.

“In sail mode, the yacht can reach 17 knots, and 14.5 knots with its engine. In every detail, we have constructed a sailing yacht that surpasses international standards,” Emre Oğuz, the shipyard’s owner, said.

Oğuz Marine plans to showcase Oğuz Khan at major international yacht fairs, starting with the Caribbean and continuing at the prestigious Monaco Yacht Show. “Our goal is to introduce this unique project to the seas of the world,” Oğuz noted.

Oğuz Marine is no stranger to global recognition. Its 56-meter yacht Regina featured prominently in Skyfall, appearing in scenes with Daniel Craig and Berenice Marlohe.

The vessel became both a cinematic and nautical icon, emblematic of the Bond franchise’s trademark luxury.