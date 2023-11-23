Turkish series wins Emmy Award

ISTANBUL

Turkish TV series “Yargı” (Family Ties) has won the Best Telenovela Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards in New York. The series, produced by Ay Yapım, is one of the Turkish dramas acclaimed both in Türkiye and abroad.

It was the first Turkish drama to be nominated in the category since 2018. “Kara Sevda,” another drama produced by Ay Yapım, won the award in 2016.

“Yargı” follows the story of Ilgaz (Kaan Urgancıoğlu) and Ceylin (Pınar Deniz), whose paths cross with a murder case, have to act together to find the murderer, and this creates an irreversible breaking point in both of their lives.

The series vied against renowned productions such as Brazil’s “Cara e Coragem” and “Pantanal” and Portugal’s “Para Semper.”

The producer of the series, Kerem Çatay, director Ali Bilgin, scriptwriter Sema Ergenekon and the leading actors Kaan Urgancıoğlu and Pınar Deniz took to the red carpet on Nov. 20 in New York to receive the award.

Telenovela is a soap opera usually broadcast in Latin America. It emerged in the 1950s and became a widely watched genre on television in Latin American countries. Television channels such as Univision, Venevisión, TV Globo, Telefe, Telemundo, Caracol Televisión and América TV present various telenovelas in Mexico, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Peru. They not only produce content, but also export it to other Latin American countries and the rest of the world.

The International Emmy Award for Best Telenovela is presented by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (IATAS) and recognizes excellence in telenovelas produced and originally broadcast outside the U.S. The first International Emmy for telenovela was presented at the 36th International Emmy Awards Gala in New York in 2008.