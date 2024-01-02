Turkish security forces nab 33 accused of spying for Israel

ANKARA

The Turkish police have apprehended 33 people suspected of planning abductions and spying on behalf of Israel's Mossad intelligence service within the country.

The suspects were detained in raids in Istanbul and seven other provinces for allegedly planning to carry out activities that included “reconnaissance" and "pursuing, assaulting and kidnapping” foreign nationals living in Türkiye, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in an X post on Jan. 2.

Yerlikaya said authorities discovered more than 143,000 euros ($157,300) and more than $23,000 in the possession of suspects, along with one pistol and a large amount of munitions.

"We will never allow espionage activities to be conducted against the national unity and solidarity of our country," Yerlikaya stated.

Yerlikaya's office released video footage showing armed security service agents breaking down doors and handcuffing suspects in their homes.

The Istanbul public prosecutor's office said 13 additional suspects remained at large.

The report comes weeks after the head of Israel’s domestic security agency, Shin Bet, said in an audio recording that his organization is prepared to destroy Hamas “in every place,” including in Türkiye, Lebanon and Qatar.

Turkish sources said such an action would result in serious consequences.

The sources mentioned that various foreign intelligence services had previously tried to carry out illegal activities on Turkish territory but without success, stressing that no foreign intelligence service would be allowed to carry out such operations in Türkiye.