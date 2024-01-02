Turkish security forces nab 33 accused of spying for Israel

Turkish security forces nab 33 accused of spying for Israel

ANKARA
Turkish security forces nab 33 accused of spying for Israel

The Turkish police have apprehended 33 people suspected of planning abductions and spying on behalf of Israel's Mossad intelligence service within the country.

The suspects were detained in raids in Istanbul and seven other provinces for allegedly planning to carry out activities that included “reconnaissance" and "pursuing, assaulting and kidnapping” foreign nationals living in Türkiye, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in an X post on Jan. 2.

Yerlikaya said authorities discovered more than 143,000 euros ($157,300) and more than $23,000 in the possession of suspects, along with one pistol and a large amount of munitions.

"We will never allow espionage activities to be conducted against the national unity and solidarity of our country," Yerlikaya stated.

Yerlikaya's office released video footage showing armed security service agents breaking down doors and handcuffing suspects in their homes.

The Istanbul public prosecutor's office said 13 additional suspects remained at large.

The report comes weeks after the head of Israel’s domestic security agency, Shin Bet, said in an audio recording that his organization is prepared to destroy Hamas “in every place,” including in Türkiye, Lebanon and Qatar.

Turkish sources said such an action would result in serious consequences.

The sources mentioned that various foreign intelligence services had previously tried to carry out illegal activities on Turkish territory but without success, stressing that no foreign intelligence service would be allowed to carry out such operations in Türkiye.

spies,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish security forces nab 33 accused of spying for Israel

Turkish security forces nab 33 accused of spying for Israel
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish security forces nab 33 accused of spying for Israel

    Turkish security forces nab 33 accused of spying for Israel

  2. Planes collide in Tokyo, passengers and crew escape blazing fire

    Planes collide in Tokyo, passengers and crew escape blazing fire

  3. Student arrested over punching man carrying religious order flag

    Student arrested over punching man carrying religious order flag

  4. MİT ‘neutralizes’ PKK’s senior drug smuggler in northern Iraq

    MİT ‘neutralizes’ PKK’s senior drug smuggler in northern Iraq

  5. One killed, dozens injured in missile attacks on Ukraine

    One killed, dozens injured in missile attacks on Ukraine
Recommended
Student arrested over punching man carrying religious order flag

Student arrested over punching man carrying religious order flag
MİT ‘neutralizes’ PKK’s senior drug smuggler in northern Iraq

MİT ‘neutralizes’ PKK’s senior drug smuggler in northern Iraq
2024 highway and bridge tolls announced

2024 highway and bridge tolls announced
Country to witness rain in first week of new year

Country to witness rain in first week of new year
Turkish blind judoka makes waves in para judo

Turkish blind judoka makes waves in para judo
Turkish intel nabs ISIL ringleader in Syria

Turkish intel nabs ISIL ringleader in Syria
WORLD Planes collide in Tokyo, passengers and crew escape blazing fire

Planes collide in Tokyo, passengers and crew escape blazing fire

A Japan Airlines plane was in flames on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday after apparently colliding with a coast guard aircraft, television reports said.
ECONOMY Some 100,000 EVs expected to be sold this year

Some 100,000 EVs expected to be sold this year

Türkiye’s electric vehicle market is expected to continue to grow at a fast pace well into 2024, with EV sales forecast to reach 100,000 units in the new year.
SPORTS Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is facing severe criticism for allowing the Turkish Super Cup final between two Istanbul giants to be played in Riyadh, only to postpone it hours before kickoff due to a row with its Saudi hosts.