Turkish seafarer fatally stabbed in Vietnam

ISTANBUL

Sinan Ergül, a ship's engine room staff member hailing from Istanbul, has been brutally killed with a knife while waiting for a taxi in Ha Tinh province, northern Vietnam.

The incident occurred at noon on July 30 in front of a shopping mall. Ergül, 52, had traveled from Istanbul to Vietnam for work. Allegedly, Ergül was accompanied by his friend, the captain of the Turkish ship, when they went to the shopping mall. After their visit, the two friends were waiting for a taxi to return to their ship when they were approached by a 24-year-old man named Tran Van Son.

According to reports, Tran Van Son stole a knife from a nearby butcher and launched an unprovoked attack on Ergül. After injuring Ergül, the assailant attempted to attack the ship's captain as well. Despite medical teams being called to the scene promptly, Ergül lost his life.

Following the attack, those present managed to apprehend the attacker before he could escape. They immediately contacted the police, who arrived and took custody of the suspect.

The victim's body has been repatriated to Türkiye. Pınar Ergül, the wife of the deceased, visited the forensic medicine institute and stated that they would seek justice through legal means. "We do not want those who committed this heinous act to go unpunished," she urged, appealing to the authorities not to let the matter be overlooked.