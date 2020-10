Turkish scientists find plant species not traced for 150 years

BİNGÖL

A plant species called Micromeria, which have not been traced for the last 150 years, have been found in Turkey as part of an ongoing project carried out by Turkey’s Bingöl University.

Dubbed the “Lost Micromeria” by Turkish botanists, the plant has been found in the countryside of the eastern province of Bingöl.