Turkish scientists disprove globally accepted quake theory

Turkish scientists disprove globally accepted quake theory

ZONGULDAK
Turkish scientists disprove globally accepted quake theory

A group of Turkish scientists has claimed that they have managed to disprove the widely accepted theory called "earthquake signal," which says an earthquake causes changes in the atmosphere.

Professor Dr. Şenol Hakan Kutoğlu, Associate Professor Dr. Gökhan Gürbüz and research assistant Volkan Akgül, who work at Zonguldak Bülent Ecevit University, started working on the "theory of atmospheric changes triggered before the earthquake," which is commonly referred to as the "earthquake signal," and made important discoveries.

By examining electron movements in the atmosphere in several locations for a year before an earthquake, the team managed to disprove the theory in 2021.

“There was a theory that the energy produced by the compression of the earth's crust before an earthquake spread to the upper parts of the atmosphere and the number of electrons changed at intervals ranging from a month to several days before the earthquake. These studies only dealt with one-month data of the earthquake zones alone. There was no information on whether there were similar situations in different places on the same day,” Kutoğlu said, noting that their team conducted longer studies in several different locations.

“We have seen that the signals that are said to occur before an earthquake actually occur 30 to 40 times in the same place within a year. Therefore, this is actually a coincidental event, not a systematic one. We also saw that similar signals occurred around the same time frame in places 10,000 kilometers away from an earthquake zone, which we examined for comparison.”

Stating that the proof process against the referees took two years as the result refuted the world-accepted theory, Dr. Kutoğlu said the article was officially accepted and will be published in an international scientific journal in the coming days.

Türkiye, quake theory,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye plans 3 more drilling ops to increase energy independence

Türkiye plans 3 more drilling ops to 'increase energy independence'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye plans 3 more drilling ops to 'increase energy independence'

    Türkiye plans 3 more drilling ops to 'increase energy independence'

  2. HDP elects new leaders at convention

    HDP elects new leaders at convention

  3. Central Bank implementing its roadmap with gradual steps: Erkan

    Central Bank implementing its roadmap with gradual steps: Erkan

  4. 8 US Marines remain in hospital after fiery aircraft crash killed 3 in Australia

    8 US Marines remain in hospital after fiery aircraft crash killed 3 in Australia

  5. France to ban wearing Islamic abayas in schools: minister

    France to ban wearing Islamic abayas in schools: minister
Recommended
Türkiye plans 3 more drilling ops to increase energy independence

Türkiye plans 3 more drilling ops to 'increase energy independence'
HDP elects new leaders at convention

HDP elects new leaders at convention
Private schools ‘waste millions of books every year’

Private schools ‘waste millions of books every year’
Bosphorus’ landmark red mansion sold for 200 mln liras

Bosphorus’ landmark red mansion sold for 200 mln liras
Rising methamphetamine use in Istanbul sparks concern

Rising methamphetamine use in Istanbul sparks concern
Siper-2 air defense system aces first test firing

Siper-2 air defense system aces first test firing
Ministry raises, auctions off purebred Arabian horses

Ministry raises, auctions off purebred Arabian horses
WORLD 8 US Marines remain in hospital after fiery aircraft crash killed 3 in Australia

8 US Marines remain in hospital after fiery aircraft crash killed 3 in Australia

Eight U.S. Marines remained in a hospital in the Australian north coast city of Darwin on Monday after they were injured in a fiery crash of a tiltrotor aircraft that killed three of their colleagues on an island.

ECONOMY Central Bank implementing its roadmap with gradual steps: Erkan

Central Bank implementing its roadmap with gradual steps: Erkan

Türkiye’s Central Bank is implementing its roadmap designed to lower inflation with gradual and decisive steps, Hafize Gaye Erkan, its governor has said.
SPORTS Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are on a U.S. Open collision course as the final Grand Slam tournament of season gets under way Monday with American teenager Coco Gauff chasing a breakthrough first major title.