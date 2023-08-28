Turkish scientists disprove globally accepted quake theory

ZONGULDAK

A group of Turkish scientists has claimed that they have managed to disprove the widely accepted theory called "earthquake signal," which says an earthquake causes changes in the atmosphere.

Professor Dr. Şenol Hakan Kutoğlu, Associate Professor Dr. Gökhan Gürbüz and research assistant Volkan Akgül, who work at Zonguldak Bülent Ecevit University, started working on the "theory of atmospheric changes triggered before the earthquake," which is commonly referred to as the "earthquake signal," and made important discoveries.

By examining electron movements in the atmosphere in several locations for a year before an earthquake, the team managed to disprove the theory in 2021.

“There was a theory that the energy produced by the compression of the earth's crust before an earthquake spread to the upper parts of the atmosphere and the number of electrons changed at intervals ranging from a month to several days before the earthquake. These studies only dealt with one-month data of the earthquake zones alone. There was no information on whether there were similar situations in different places on the same day,” Kutoğlu said, noting that their team conducted longer studies in several different locations.

“We have seen that the signals that are said to occur before an earthquake actually occur 30 to 40 times in the same place within a year. Therefore, this is actually a coincidental event, not a systematic one. We also saw that similar signals occurred around the same time frame in places 10,000 kilometers away from an earthquake zone, which we examined for comparison.”

Stating that the proof process against the referees took two years as the result refuted the world-accepted theory, Dr. Kutoğlu said the article was officially accepted and will be published in an international scientific journal in the coming days.