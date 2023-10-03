Turkish scientists develop sensor to detect spoilage

Turkish scientists develop sensor to detect spoilage

ISTANBUL
Researchers from Istanbul’s Koç University have developed a sensor that provides information regarding the freshness of packaged meat products, aiming to prevent food poisoning.

This initiative, which secured substantial funding from the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye’s (TÜBİTAK) career development programs, has also been featured in Nature, one of the world's most prestigious scientific journals.

"In this project, we focused on two fundamental issues: Food waste and foodborne illnesses. Globally, nearly 1.3 billion tons of food are wasted each year, with approximately 80 million tons occurring within the borders of the European countries. Additionally, as reported by the World Health Organization, nearly 400,000 people lose their lives annually due to foodborne diseases. Sadly, almost one-third of these victims are children," Dr. Emin İstif stated.

Explaining the working principle of the sensor, İstif noted that protein-based foods start emitting biological amines and consequently certain gases when they begin to spoil. The sensor measures these gases, thus determining the freshness of the food.

Pointing out that the sensor can detect the onset of meat spoilage even before it reaches the stage of being detected by the human nose, İstif added that this concept is pioneering in several aspects worldwide.

"The most critical aspect of this sensor is that the developed concept is being realized for the first time in this field. Unlike sensors previously studied, you can instantly check the condition of the food using a mobile application on your phone. Furthermore, its electronic mechanism is unprecedented in the literature."

Stating that currently, the sensor is capable of providing information about protein-rich foods, especially meat, poultry, or fish products, İstif said that the project will be developed for other food types in the future.

"Our initial priority was meat derivatives because spoiled meat products can lead to serious digestive system disorders and even fatalities," İstif said.

"The sensor will be integrated into the packaging, allowing consumers to simply install the app, bring their phone close to the product on the supermarket shelf, and instantly assess its condition. This system can provide crucial information for chain supermarkets or meat producers as well," he added.

