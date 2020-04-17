Turkish scientists develop COVID-19 testing kits

  • April 17 2020 09:29:00

Turkish scientists develop COVID-19 testing kits

SAKARYA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish scientists develop COVID-19 testing kits

Turkish scientists have developed a testing kit for coronavirus, a major step aimed at reducing the country’s reliance on
imports.

"Today, we will add a new product to our export basket and reduce our imports. We will share with you testing kits for COVID-19,” Professor Fatih Savaşan told reporters in Turkey’s northwestern province of Sakarya.

The kits were developed by scientists at Sakarya University where Savaşan is rector.

Noting the profound contribution scientific advancement has had on the betterment of society, he said the testing kits came “right when we needed them”.

The professor stressed the key to fighting COVID-19 is accurate diagnosis and isolation.

“The testing kits will increase the number of tests carried out every day.”

He went on to say they could increase their production capacity to 50,000 units per day after two weeks from the current 10,000.

Professor Oğuz Karabay, head of Infectious Diseases Department at Sakarya University, who is also one of the developers, said: "If we can take a sample properly, we can detect the disease."

Mehmet Köroğlu, a professor and head of Clinical Microbiology Department at the university and also one of the developers, said that the product is shaped like a stick to take nasal and throat swabs from patients.

He added that the kit is fitted with a liquid that preserves the virus until it is sent for a lab test.

Köroğlu added that the locally produced kit costs three times less than the imported ones.

Turkey has so far reported 1,518 deaths from COVID-19 and confirmed over 69,300 cases.


test kit,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Bakeries, pharmacies to be open during curfew

    Bakeries, pharmacies to be open during curfew

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,643 with 74,193 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,643 with 74,193 total cases

  3. Kittens rescued by firefighters’ artificial respiration

    Kittens rescued by firefighters’ artificial respiration

  4. Two chief Turkish Airlines pilots die from COVID-19

    Two chief Turkish Airlines pilots die from COVID-19

  5. Turkey passes bill to tackle pandemic's impact

    Turkey passes bill to tackle pandemic's impact
Recommended
People swarm streets ahead of Turkey’s weekend curfew

People swarm streets ahead of Turkey’s weekend curfew
Istanbul mosque opens doors to needy amid COVID-19

Istanbul mosque opens doors to needy amid COVID-19
Turkish city planning project to feed stray animals

Turkish city planning project to feed stray animals
Paramedic helps COVID-19 patients recover with plasma

Paramedic helps COVID-19 patients recover with plasma
Iraqi Foreign Ministry summons Turkish envoy

Iraqi Foreign Ministry summons Turkish envoy

Officials taking extra care against COVID-19: Presidential spokesperson

Officials taking extra care against COVID-19: Presidential spokesperson
WORLD UN report: Pandemic turning into a child-rights crisis

UN report: Pandemic turning into a 'child-rights crisis'

Children have so far largely escaped the most severe symptoms of COVID-19 but the social and economic impact "is potentially catastrophic for millions of children," according to a U.N. report launched on April 16.
ECONOMY New help for virus-hit firms from Turkey Wealth Fund

New help for virus-hit firms from Turkey Wealth Fund

Under the new legislation, the (TWF) will now be able to buy or to become partners with companies facing difficulty due to the coronavirus pandemic.
SPORTS Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray's head coach Fatih Terim tested negative for the new coronavirus on April 15 after receiving a positive test late last month.