Turkish scientists conduct research in Arctic Ocean en route to pole

ISTANBUL
Eleven Turkish scientists are currently engaged in ongoing research in the Arctic Ocean, reaching the sea ice line with their route from 71 degrees north latitude to the north pole.

The Fourth National Arctic Scientific Research Expedition, this year, aims to yield unequivocal data on the accelerated ramifications of global climate change while perpetuating scientific investigations at all stations along their route.

The team, traversing the Barents Sea within the Arctic Ocean, persisted through arduous conditions, reaching the maritime ice boundary at 81 degrees north latitude.

Expedition leader Ersan Başar emphasized the challenges faced during their strenuous nautical voyage from Norway’s Tromso, marked by a four-day struggle against giant waves.

"We maintained our scientific endeavors at all stations along our route, collecting samples. Notably, numerous studies in marine sciences are being conducted. Subsequently, we ascended beyond 80 degrees latitude, encountering dense maritime ice. Navigating the vessel through this ice proved exceedingly challenging, posing significant difficulties," Başar said.

"Nonetheless, we conducted our sampling amidst this maritime ice. Our plans to head west had to be deferred, necessitating a southern detour around the island's southern part before reorienting northward,” he added.

The Brasvellbreen Glacier, renowned for documenting temperature fluctuations in the Arctic, is acknowledged as one of the pivotal sites. The scientific team, compelled to alter their course, also conducted research at new sampling points on the Brasvellbreen Glacier situated on Nordaustlandet.

"As of today, we have completed half of our expedition. I anticipate that we will continue to obtain valuable samples at the forthcoming stations,” he said.

He also noted that this journey has marked the highest number of polar bear sightings among all their expeditions.

