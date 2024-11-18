Turkish scientist’s cancer-detecting bra set for release in 3 years

ISTANBUL

Canan Dağdeviren, a pioneering scientist in wearable health technologies, is transforming medical diagnostics with her groundbreaking electric bra for early cancer detection, alongside an innovative pain threshold device.

Named one of the BBC’s 100 Women List of inspirational and influential women last year, Dağdeviren is the first woman to receive the prestigious TÜSEB Aziz Sancar Science Award this year at the 10th Turkish Medical World Congress organized by the Health Ministry.

Dağdeviren, conducting her research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), unveiled a groundbreaking wearable ultrasound device that detects breast cancer at its earliest stages. Worn as a bra, the device utilizes advanced artificial intelligence to identify cancer before it becomes life-threatening.

Currently, in the human trial phase, the bra is expected to be available for public use within three years.

Dağdeviren emphasized its affordability and accessibility, aiming to make it as inexpensive as a smartphone so women in rural and underserved areas can monitor their health without needing frequent hospital visits.

She pointed out that this device could pave the way for groundbreaking advancements in detecting other cancers as well, such as prostate, ovarian, and pancreatic cancers — especially those hidden in areas of the body that are typically difficult to access.

With a resolution capable of identifying tumors as small as 0.02 centimeters, the ultrasound-based technology is expected to push the survival rate of up to 98 percent when cancers are detected early.

Dağdeviren's latest project centers on pain management through an innovative wearable device that measures pain thresholds. The device, which could be a global first, is designed to help patients who struggle to communicate their pain, such as infants or individuals with speech impairments.

By using data-driven insights, the device will optimize medication dosages, reduce dependency on painkillers and prevent over-medication.