Turkish scientist works on cure of ALS with celery

Turkish scientist works on cure of ALS with celery

ISTANBUL
Turkish scientist works on cure of ALS with celery

Studying vegetables and fruits for the removal of disease-causing cell plaques, a Turkish scientist has managed to remove plaques that lead to ALS disease with celery extract.

Neslihan Taşlı, a researcher from Yeditepe University’s Genetics and Bioengineering Department, has been conducting studies on the use of celery extract in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer for a while.

Providing information regarding the removing of cell plaques that cause diseases, Taşlı said, “What we are doing is a system that allows the cell to throw out its own garbage, and we have achieved this with celery.”

Though she initially worked on tissue systems and tissue engineering, for the last four years she has focused mostly on the “exosome,” which she described as the “social media of cells,” small vesicles that provide messaging between cells.

“The message given by a cell to another one is vital for diagnosing the problem or disease in the region,” Taşlı explained.

Based on the idea that plants have the capacity to perceive these messages, Taşlı and her team examined some vegetables and fruits in the laboratory.

“While we were working on these, we started a study based on the idea that plants also synthesize these messages,” she stated.

“We went to the grocery stores and supermarkets and bought some vegetables and fruits. My team obtained some exosomes from them. We have researched these in the literature,” Taşlı explained.

“One of my students was working on neurodegenerative diseases at that time. So, we started from this point. We started on ALS first,” Taşlı noted.

“In ALS disease, we carried out studies with vegetables and fruits to destroy plaques accumulated inside the cell by using exosomes. Of the many fruits and vegetables, we reviewed, we found celery to be the most effective one,” she explained.

“We started a project on that and applied to the Turkish Academy of Sciences [TÜBA],” she added.

She also stated that businessperson İnan Kıraç provided a scholarship to the team so that they could continue their research.

Explaining that during these studies, the question arises of whether these diseases can be cured in case of consuming celery, Taşlı said, “It is important to filter the celery extract and give it in the right dose in a way that is stripped of other substances.

“Celery is a healthy vegetable, but no matter how much it is eaten, it cannot show the effect we get in the laboratory by just consuming it,” she explained.

Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE MHP leader calls to hold elections in May

MHP leader calls to hold elections in May
LATEST NEWS

  1. MHP leader calls to hold elections in May

    MHP leader calls to hold elections in May

  2. Pipeline to carry Black Sea gas to system completed

    Pipeline to carry Black Sea gas to system completed

  3. Ukraine missile toll rises to 40 as Russia denies attack

    Ukraine missile toll rises to 40 as Russia denies attack

  4. China records 1st population fall in decades as births drop

    China records 1st population fall in decades as births drop

  5. Erdoğan, Putin discuss Ukrainian crisis

    Erdoğan, Putin discuss Ukrainian crisis
Recommended
MHP leader calls to hold elections in May

MHP leader calls to hold elections in May
Pipeline to carry Black Sea gas to system completed

Pipeline to carry Black Sea gas to system completed
Erdoğan, Putin discuss Ukrainian crisis

Erdoğan, Putin discuss Ukrainian crisis
‘Istanbul not to face water shortage in 2023’

‘Istanbul not to face water shortage in 2023’
Bears unable to hibernate as winter warms

Bears unable to hibernate as winter warms
Fishermen haul their nets back up at Lake Çıldır

Fishermen haul their nets back up at Lake Çıldır
WORLD Ukraine missile toll rises to 40 as Russia denies attack

Ukraine missile toll rises to 40 as Russia denies attack

The toll from a devastating strike on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro was expected to rise past 40 on Tuesday as rescuers searched the rubble for 25 people still missing after one of Russia's deadliest attacks since its invasion.

ECONOMY Puerto Rico to privatize power firm

Puerto Rico to privatize power firm

Puerto Rico has announced that it plans to privatize electricity generation, a first for a U.S. territory facing chronic power outages as it struggles to rebuild a crumbling electric grid.

SPORTS Paris mayor shuns PSG’s attempt to buy Parc des Princes

Paris mayor shuns PSG’s attempt to buy Parc des Princes

The Parc des Princes “is not for sale” and “will not be sold” to Paris Saint-Germain, the city mayor Anne Hidalgo said in an interview published in Jan. 14’s Parisien newspaper.