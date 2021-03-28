Turkish Satellite captures image of stuck Ever Given ship

  • March 28 2021 10:13:05

Turkish Satellite captures image of stuck Ever Given ship

ANKARA
Turkish Satellite captures image of stuck Ever Given ship

Turkish Satellite Göktürk-1 has captured the high definition image of the stuck Ever Given ship in the Suez Canal.

The MV Ever Given, which is longer than four football fields, has been wedged diagonally across the canal since March 23, blocking it in both directions.

The crisis has crippled global supply chains, forcing cargo firms to choose between waiting or the expensive option of rerouting vessels around the southern tip of Africa.  

Over 320 ships carrying billions of dollars-worth of cargo are now stalled at either end of the vital shipping lane linking Asia to Europe.    

The 193-kilometer (120-mile) long canal from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean is vital for shipping between Asia and Europe, the alternative route around the Cape of Good Hope costing an additional 12 days at sea.    

Turkish Satellite captures image of stuck Ever Given ship

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Prosecutor shot in head during birthday party

    Prosecutor shot in head during birthday party

  2. Waterfall feeding world-famous valley in danger of drying out

    Waterfall feeding world-famous valley in danger of drying out

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 30,923 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,179,115

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 30,923 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,179,115

  4. Turkish president meets Qatari foreign minister in Istanbul

    Turkish president meets Qatari foreign minister in Istanbul

  5. UN appointment on Cyprus highly unfortunate: Turkey

    UN appointment on Cyprus highly unfortunate: Turkey
Recommended
Musicians hungry to perform make a Manhattan storefront their stage

Musicians hungry to perform make a Manhattan storefront their stage
In Barcelona, 5,000 fans attend gig for COVID trial

In Barcelona, 5,000 fans attend gig for COVID trial
Ancient stone quarry found in İzmir

Ancient stone quarry found in İzmir
Turkeys historic city awaits Russian tourists

Turkey's historic city awaits Russian tourists

Southeastern Turkish city wants to become tourist hub

Southeastern Turkish city wants to become tourist hub
Fountain in ancient Beçin flowing once again

Fountain in ancient Beçin flowing once again
WORLD Ship blocking Suez Canal moves slightly, unclear when it will refloat

Ship blocking Suez Canal moves slightly, unclear when it will refloat

Efforts to dislodge a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal have allowed its stern and rudder to move, but it remains unclear when the vessel will be refloated, the head of the canal authority said on March 27.
ECONOMY Turkey approves development plans for Istanbul canal: Minister

Turkey approves development plans for Istanbul canal: Minister

Turkey has approved development plans for a huge canal on the edge of Istanbul, Environment Minister Murat Kurum said on March 27.
SPORTS Turkey flying high in bid for World Cup berth

Turkey flying high in bid for World Cup berth

Ozan Tufan scored two superb goals and Çağlar Söyüncü added another in a comfortable 3-0 win over Norway 3-0 in a World Cup qaulfiying Group G game on March 27 as Turkey maintained its perfect record in the campaign.