Turkish Satellite captures image of stuck Ever Given ship

ANKARA

Turkish Satellite Göktürk-1 has captured the high definition image of the stuck Ever Given ship in the Suez Canal.

The MV Ever Given, which is longer than four football fields, has been wedged diagonally across the canal since March 23, blocking it in both directions.

The crisis has crippled global supply chains, forcing cargo firms to choose between waiting or the expensive option of rerouting vessels around the southern tip of Africa.

Over 320 ships carrying billions of dollars-worth of cargo are now stalled at either end of the vital shipping lane linking Asia to Europe.

The 193-kilometer (120-mile) long canal from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean is vital for shipping between Asia and Europe, the alternative route around the Cape of Good Hope costing an additional 12 days at sea.