Top Turkish, Russian officials discuss Upper-Karabakh, Syria

  • November 11 2020 09:19:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Nov. 10 spoke over the phone with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments, including in Upper Karabakh and Syria.

According to a statement by the Turkish Presidency, Erdoğan said an appropriate step was taken last night on the path to a lasting solution in Nagorno-Karabakh.

He said this “significant opportunity”, to which Turkey and Russia contributed profoundly, should not be wasted, and it should be used to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region.

Erdoğan underlined that "the most important issue at this point is that Armenia should abide by the cease-fire and commitments stipulated in the joint statement" signed by both Azerbaijan and Armenia.

He said that Turkey together with Russia "will carry out monitoring and overseeing activities" for the cease-fire through a Joint Center to be set up on a territory liberated from the occupation of Armenia. He added that the center's location will be determined by Azerbaijan.

“A great responsibility falls to the Russian side, too, at this stage,” the statement said.

The Turkish president also stressed the importance of the return of displaced Azerbaijanis to their homes in Upper Karabakh and a corridor be opened between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan.

Stressing that Upper Karabakh showed significance of Turkish-Russian cooperation for resolution of regional conflicts and crises, Erdogan said "similar spirit of cooperation should be displayed" in Syria, where they can establish a similar mechanism.

Putin announced early Tuesday that the two former Soviet republics have signed a deal to end the conflict in Upper Karabakh, also known as Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has hailed the agreement as a victory for his country, saying Baku's military success has enabled it to gain an upper hand to end the three-decade-long occupation of its territory.

The Turkish leadership has also welcomed the truce, terming it a "great victory" for Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and his Russian counterpart discussed the peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the latest situation in Syria in a phone call, the Defense Ministry said on Nov. 10. 

According to a ministry statement, Akar and Sergey Shoigu exchanged views on the issues.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced early Tuesday that the two former Soviet republics have signed an agreement to end the conflict in Upper Karabakh, also known as Nagorno-Karabakh.

