Turkish-Russian double bass player plays with top orchestra

Russian-Turkish double bassist Daniil Margulis, a senior student at the Royal College of Music, has been awarded the right to play with the English National Opera Orchestra, one of the most important opera institutions in the World.

He was specially nominated by his school after completing his exams with success.

As part of this professional experience program, where only one double bassist from England's most prestigious conservatories is selected every year, Margulis has so far taken part in the staging of two operas at the famous concert hall London Coliseum.

He also continues the application and interview process to become a permanent member of the orchestra. If he completes this process successfully, Margulis will be the only Turkish artist in the English National Opera Orchestra, which is one of London's two main opera companies, along with the Royal Opera House, and is famous for translating all operas into English.

Born in 2000 in Ankara, Margulis completed his education at Bilkent University School of Music and Ballet under the mentorship of Zurab Tsitsuashvili. He continues to study with Caroline Emery at Yehudi Menuhin School with a full scholarship and continues his studies with Caroline Emery at the Royal College of Music with a full scholarship, too.

Winning the Grand Prize at the eighth International Caspian Artist Competition and becoming a finalist in the 2017 Silk Street Sinfonia Young Soloist Competition in London, Margulis recorded Philip Glass's 14th Symphony with LGT Young Soloist at Abbey Road Studios. He also shared the stage with Gülsin Onay and Athenaeum Quartet as a guest artist at the opening evening of the 20th Gümüşlük Music Festival.

