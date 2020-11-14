Turkish, Russian delegations complete technical talks on Karabakh

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish and Russian military delegations held technical talks at the Turkish Defense Ministry headquarters, the Defense Ministry said on Nov. 14.

A ministry statement said the two sides discussed the work to be carried out after the cease-fire in Upper Karabakh region, and the situation in Syria.

"Technical talks between the Turkish and Russian military delegations at the Turkish Defense Ministry headquarters have completed. Talks are planned to be continued in the coming days," the statement said.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent

regions.

Fresh clashes erupted on Sept. 27, and the Armenian army continued its attacks on civilian and Azerbaijani forces, even violating humanitarian cease-fire agreements for 44 days.

Baku liberated several cities and nearly 300 of its settlements and villages from Armenian occupation during this time.

Before the second Karabakh war, about 20% of Azerbaijan's territory had been under illegal Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

On Nov. 10, the two countries signed a Russia-brokered agreement to end the fighting and work toward a comprehensive solution.

Turkey welcomed the truce, terming it a "great victory" for Azerbaijan.



