Turkish Roquefort fights with imitators as it sets sights on competing with French cheese

  • November 12 2020 07:00:00

Turkish Roquefort fights with imitators as it sets sights on competing with French cheese

KARAMAN
Turkish Roquefort fights with imitators as it sets sights on competing with French cheese

A special type of cave-aged cheese in the Central Anatolian province of Karaman has set its sights on becoming a rival to France’s famed salty blue cheese, Roquefort. But before that, it must fight to eliminate its imitators.

Only 42 tons of the cheese, known as Divle tulumu, were produced this year and are waiting for eager customers from all over the world to buy them.

The cheese rests inside a narrow cave 36 meters underground that stretches 256 meters, slowly turning a purplish or reddish shade from its initial white color, as mold covers the containers.

The cheese, which took up to almost one year in total to be sold in markets after turning from the state of milk, has earned a geographical indication in 2017, a type of intellectual property right which identifies a good as belonging to a territory.

But the producers of the cheese and Karaman’s residents are growing frustrated towards a “fake” cheese offered under the name of “Divle tulumu” at markets.

A new barcode system has been implemented this year to distinguish the cheese from fake cheese.

Tacettin Durna, the headman of the village of Divle, where the cheese is produced, said that 80 percent of the cheese produced was sold before it was taken out of the cave.

Durna also noted that there are around 400 tons of “fake” divle cheese in the market and the price is around 120 liras ($14) per kilogram.

Turkish,

MOST POPULAR

  1. A new era may open for Armenia

    A new era may open for Armenia

  2. Ankara’s city council changes name of avenue after residents’ complaints

    Ankara’s city council changes name of avenue after residents’ complaints

  3. Turkey, Russia to set up joint center to watch Nagorno-Karabakh peace

    Turkey, Russia to set up joint center to watch Nagorno-Karabakh peace

  4. New virus restrictions imposed in Istanbul, Ankara

    New virus restrictions imposed in Istanbul, Ankara

  5. President Erdoğan rules out cabinet reshuffle, vows new era for economy

    President Erdoğan rules out cabinet reshuffle, vows new era for economy
Recommended
Turkey forewarns Pompeo on religion ahead of visit

Turkey forewarns Pompeo on religion ahead of visit
Senior Turkish official meets UKs spy chief

Senior Turkish official meets UK's spy chief

Smoking restrictions expand countrywide as past of virus measures

Smoking restrictions expand countrywide as past of virus measures
10,300-year prison term in 2016 terror attack

10,300-year prison term in 2016 terror attack
Greek objection to seismic surveys null, void: Turkey

Greek objection to seismic surveys null, void: Turkey
Expert report deems kid choking on chocolate tube was ‘at fault’

Expert report deems kid choking on chocolate tube was ‘at fault’
WORLD Italy records more than one million coronavirus cases

Italy records more than one million coronavirus cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Italy on Nov. 11 passed the symbolic one million mark, while almost 43,000 people have died, according to official data.    
ECONOMY Turkish business circles welcome new economic plans

Turkish business circles welcome new economic plans

Business representatives in Turkey welcomed pledges on Nov. 11 by the country's president to improve the country's investment environment.
SPORTS Turkey draw 3-3 with Croatia in friendly

Turkey draw 3-3 with Croatia in friendly

Turkey's national team drew 3-3 with Croatia in a friendly match thriller on Nov. 11 at Istanbul's Vodafone Park.