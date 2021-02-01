Turkish rock legend Barış Manço remembered

Turkey’s rock legend, singer, composer and television host Barış Manço, who died on Feb. 1, 1999, is being remembered on his 22nd death anniversary. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year all events in his memory are being held online.

“But the traditional Barış Manço ferry will make its voyage as it makes on the first Sunday of February every year, God willing, but without any passengers this year,” his son, Doğukan Manço, told Anadolu Agency. “We will be broadcasting it live on the [verified] Barış Manço Instagram account.”

Born on Jan. 2, 1943, in Istanbul during World War II, he was named Barış, which means “peace” in the Turkish language.

After his early education, Manço graduated from the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Belgium in 1969, where he studied graphic and textile design.

His interest in music had begun during high school, where he formed a band called Kafadarlar (Buddies).

In 1978, he married Lale Çağlar and later had two sons.

Manço impressed everyone when he started his television career in 1988, directing and presenting the program, 7’den 77’ye (From 7 to 77). He wrote and recorded more than 200 songs during his career, many of which were translated into English, Japanese, French, Italian, Greek, Persian, and Arabic.

He died of a heart attack on Feb. 1, 1999, just before the release of his album “Barış Mançoloji,” celebrating his 40th year in the music industry. Millions of people gathered in Istanbul for his funeral.

[HH] ‘I sang your folk songs to you’

Doğukan Manço said Barış Manço modernized folk songs, which appeal to the new generation. “With a new music style, he kept the classics alive.”

“’I sang your folk songs to you’,” he recalled his father’s saying.

“If you pay attention to the lyrics, they always emphasized the teachings that are in our culture, values.”

For him, no artist can be compared to his father. “Today, people of all views and walks of life come to his house. All religions, races… Nobody would say that this man is against us. Because everyone finds something for themselves.”

Batıkan Manço, the other son of him, said it would be unfair if we describe him as just a musician, adding that he believes Barış Manço was sent for a purpose, to convey something to his people.

“He had such a character that he never forgot his past. Having lived through difficult times, which this generation never experienced, made Barış Manço strong.”

