Turkish robotics team earns award in US

ISTANBUL

A Turkish robotics team comprising 18 high school students from Istanbul has earned a prestigious award at the world’s leading robotics tournament, the FIRST Robotics Competition, held in the U.S.

The “Engineering Inspiration Award” opened the way for the “Golden Horn Robotics Team” to represent Turkey in the FIRST Championship, roughly called “the world cup of all of the robotics organizations,” in April.

The FIRST Robotics Competition was conducted in San Fransisco between March 19 and 20 with the participation of some 42 teams from six countries.

The Turkish team, sponsored by Demirören Media, comprised students from different high schools in Istanbul. The team earned the most valuable award in the competition with an industrial robot design.

The FIRST Championship, the highest robotics tournament sponsored by the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), will be held in Houston between April 20 and 23.