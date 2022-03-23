Turkish robotics team earns award in US

  • March 23 2022 07:00:00

Turkish robotics team earns award in US

ISTANBUL
Turkish robotics team earns award in US

 

A Turkish robotics team comprising 18 high school students from Istanbul has earned a prestigious award at the world’s leading robotics tournament, the FIRST Robotics Competition, held in the U.S.

The “Engineering Inspiration Award” opened the way for the “Golden Horn Robotics Team” to represent Turkey in the FIRST Championship, roughly called “the world cup of all of the robotics organizations,” in April.

The FIRST Robotics Competition was conducted in San Fransisco between March 19 and 20 with the participation of some 42 teams from six countries.

The Turkish team, sponsored by Demirören Media, comprised students from different high schools in Istanbul. The team earned the most valuable award in the competition with an industrial robot design.

The FIRST Championship, the highest robotics tournament sponsored by the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), will be held in Houston between April 20 and 23.

ARTS & LIFE Ai Weiwei makes operatic debut with ’Turandot’ in Rome

Ai Weiwei makes operatic debut with ’Turandot’ in Rome
MOST POPULAR

  1. Depardieu to live in Istanbul, Dubai

    Depardieu to live in Istanbul, Dubai

  2. Istanbul dams about to overflow

    Istanbul dams about to overflow

  3. Turkish authorities warn against drifting mines in Black Sea

    Turkish authorities warn against drifting mines in Black Sea

  4. President Erdoğan meets Dutch PM Rutte to talk bilateral ties, Ukraine

    President Erdoğan meets Dutch PM Rutte to talk bilateral ties, Ukraine

  5. Turkey may offer refuge to Ukrainian artists, scientists and athletes

    Turkey may offer refuge to Ukrainian artists, scientists and athletes
Recommended
Prefabricated house sales skyrocketed in 2021

Prefabricated house sales skyrocketed in 2021
Turkish woman makes history as 12th superfetation case

Turkish woman makes history as 12th superfetation case
Two brothers claim defrauding bank of $1 bln

Two brothers claim defrauding bank of $1 bln

Some 58,000 Ukrainians take shelter in Turkey, says minister

Some 58,000 Ukrainians take shelter in Turkey, says minister
President Erdoğan meets Dutch PM Rutte to talk bilateral ties, Ukraine

President Erdoğan meets Dutch PM Rutte to talk bilateral ties, Ukraine
CHP leader vows peace to all citizens in Turkey

CHP leader vows peace to all citizens in Turkey
WORLD Two die in Swedish school attack, student suspected: police

Two die in Swedish school attack, student suspected: police

Two women died after being stabbed at a high school in southern Sweden on Mar. 21, police said, adding that an 18-year-old student had been arrested.

ECONOMY Central government gross debt stock at $209 bln in February

Central government gross debt stock at $209 bln in February

The Turkish central government’s gross debt stock hit 2.95 trillion Turkish Liras (about $209 billion) as of the end of February, according to official figures released by the Treasury and Finance Ministry on March 21.
SPORTS Turkish curling team makes headlines in Canada

Turkish curling team makes headlines in Canada

Turkey has come to the forefront in the World Curling Championship in Canada after entering into the winter sport of curling professionally just six years ago, with the Canadian press and players praising the Turkish women’s national curling team for their splendid performance.