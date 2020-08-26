Turkish Riviera town to host WRC motorsports rally

MUĞLA-Anadolu Agency

Scenic Marmaris on the Turkish Riviera is due to host next month’s World Rally Championship (WRC) motorsport race, organizers announced on Aug. 25.

The rally’s fifth leg will take place in Marmaris in the southwestern Muğla province between Sept. 18-20, said Turkey's Automotive Sports Federation.

Eren Üçlertoprağı, the federation’s chair, said the event will be held under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency.

Orhan Tavlı, the province’s governor, said Muğla has successfully hosted many prestigious national and international sports events in recent years, and now is adding the World Rally Championship to this list.

The event will help promote Muğla, a province featuring several popular seaside resorts along the Turkish Aegean, he added.